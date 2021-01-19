Raymond James Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$74.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE WPM traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$51.32. 873,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

