Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.73.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,363. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

