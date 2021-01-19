Raymond James Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

