Raymond James Raises Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,824. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

