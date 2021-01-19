Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 417.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.