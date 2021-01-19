Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 81.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNNE opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

