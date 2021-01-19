Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $53.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,049. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

