Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

