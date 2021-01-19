Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $311,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amdocs by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Amdocs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amdocs by 26.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 298,632 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

