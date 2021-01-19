Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $277,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 205.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

