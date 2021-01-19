Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $853.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $894.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

