Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

