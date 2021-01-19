Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.