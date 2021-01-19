Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after buying an additional 302,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after buying an additional 244,870 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 194,972 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 3,222,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,020. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.