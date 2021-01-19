Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 4,391 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

