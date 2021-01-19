Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 7,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.