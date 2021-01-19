Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

RF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 342,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

