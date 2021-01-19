Remme (REM) Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $114,214.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00538914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.83 or 0.03900850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

