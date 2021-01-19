RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

