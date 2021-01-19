Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) One Day Volume Tops $101,600.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $101,600.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,764,320 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

