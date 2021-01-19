Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HCC opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 271,641 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 61,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

