Reserve Rights (RSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $369.28 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $410.85 million and approximately $369.28 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

