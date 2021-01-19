Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,764 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

