Reviewing ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) & Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Rosehill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.01 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Rosehill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Rosehill Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Rosehill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Rosehill Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Rosehill Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States.

