Reviewing EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVCI Career Colleges and GSX Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A GSX Techedu 5 6 1 0 1.67

GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $62.15, suggesting a potential downside of 5.92%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and GSX Techedu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GSX Techedu $303.78 million 51.15 $32.56 million $0.13 508.15

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Risk and Volatility

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 4, meaning that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A GSX Techedu -10.56% -45.36% -14.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats GSX Techedu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

