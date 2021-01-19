Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. 77,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,260. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.