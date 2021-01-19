Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.45% of Xencor worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. 6,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,520. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

