Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 1.11% of MacroGenics worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,800. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

