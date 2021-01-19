Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,778 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.12% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,258. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

