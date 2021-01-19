Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $25.71 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $625,489.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.