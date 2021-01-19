Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in WNS were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $874,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

