Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.16. 770,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,075. The company has a market cap of $680.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

