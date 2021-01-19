Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $868,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO traded up $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.06. 4,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,178. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $608.33.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.