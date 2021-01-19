Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

NYSE PG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 270,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,805. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $331.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

