Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 162 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of DaVita by 124.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,260. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

