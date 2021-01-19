Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 15 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $729.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $726.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.