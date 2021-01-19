RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock remained flat at $$117.10 during trading on Tuesday. 2,527,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.