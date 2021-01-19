RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Trading Down 16.7%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 12,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 18,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

