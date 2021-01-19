ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ROHM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ROHM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.04. ROHM has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $820.29 million for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 7.14%.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.