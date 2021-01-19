Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

