Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 10.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.58% of American Express worth $561,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.85. 202,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,365. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

