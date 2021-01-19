Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 14,096 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. The Middleby comprises 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Middleby by 24.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 34.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.