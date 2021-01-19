Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. 16,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

