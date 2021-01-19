Royale Finance Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Royale Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00073175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00245763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.27 or 0.96873252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

