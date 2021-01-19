Royale Finance Trading 31.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00117758 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00073175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00245763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,458.27 or 0.96873252 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

