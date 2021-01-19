RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives $3.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

RES has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RPC by 133.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in RPC by 28.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RES traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 438,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,341. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $832.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

