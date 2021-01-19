RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get RYB Education alerts:

NYSE RYB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,770. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%. Research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.