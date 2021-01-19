S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.98. 1,610,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

