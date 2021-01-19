S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 66,875 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,875 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,359. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

