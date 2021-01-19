S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Shares of SCPPF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

